GRAND MARAIS, Minn. (WCCO) — Winter is making a triumphant return in northern Minnesota.
This weekend’s winter storm brought much awaited snow to North Shore.
In Two Harbors, Sharon Kettner spent her Monday shoveling her 97-year-old mother’s home.
“I think it’s great. We’ll have a white Christmas. It’s Minnesota, we should have snow, and there’s a lot of things to do, you know, outside,” Kettner said.
Further north in Finland, around 16 inches blanketed some areas.
“We had a beautiful fall and now it’s time for winter,” Beaver Bay resident Ellie Korpi said.
Korpi and husband traded the car for a snowmobile Monday and rode to Finland from Beaver Bay.
“It was something we knew was coming but I don’t know if we were ready for it,” Grand Marais resident Scott Steinbach said.
Steinbach and his dog Ace ventured out for a frigid walk as winds dropped temperatures below zero in Grand Marais.
“Ace is doing great, he loves the snow, just the cold he doesn’t quite like,” Steinbach said.
Anyone planning a trip up north is encouraged to check road conditions before heading out.
