MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis high school student was taken into custody Tuesday after allegedly showing a gun to other students.
A Minneapolis Public Schools spokesperson says the incident happened at South High School, where students alerted staff, who approached the student as they were leaving the building. No one was hurt in the incident.
Minneapolis police responded to the school and took a boy into custody. According to a police spokesperson, an officer arrested the student, recovered a gun and brought the student to the Juvenile Detention Center.
“The safety of all the people in our buildings is MPS’s top priority,” the district spokesperson said, in a statement to WCCO. “Weapons are never tolerated at any MPS school or building. Disciplinary action will be taken according to MPS policies and procedures.”
