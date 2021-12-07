MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — While the snow has made its way out of the metro it left behind a heap of problems for drivers Tuesday morning.

Minnesota State Patrol reported 234 crashes, one of which was fatal, between the hours of 5 a.m. to noon.

The morning snowfall didn’t keep dedicated walkers at Bde Maka Ska away.

“It’s a little icy on the sidewalk but this is a perfect day,” Minneapolis resident Mae said.

The roads were no better. It was a full house at Hagen’s Body Shop on Lyndale Avenue.

“Right now to have an accident where your vehicle is non drivable, it’s not a good situation to be in,” owner Paul Hagen said.

Hagen said they’re booked three to four weeks out.

“Even us and a lot of body shops right now don’t have the room to tow cars and let them sit for weeks at a time,” Hagen said.

It’s not just the seasonal increase in demand. Hagen said supply chain issues are causing delays for critical parts.

“Trucking is an issue and stuff like that, and so all these things cause big time delays, things we haven’t had to deal with in the past,” Hagen said.

As they try to pre-order parts, Hagen said drivers can help, by doing their part in the winter.

“Make sure you have good tires and make sure the air pressure is correct, and just be cautious,” Hagen said.

Minnesota state law requires drivers to turn on their headlights during any sort of precipitation including snow. The Minnesota State Patrol says December is when the most crashes occur compared to any other month.