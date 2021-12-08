Kim Potter Trial
Opening statements begin in the trial of the ex-officer charged with shooting and killing Daunte Wright.
Latest News
COVID In Minnesota: 75 More Deaths Logged As State Careens Toward 10K Overall Death Toll
The state's health department reports that there have been 3,140 newly reported positive cases of COVID-19, along with another 75 deaths as the state nears the 10,000 fatality mark.
Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 8 Live Updates: Opening Statements Begin With Prosecution
The defense and prosecution will have a chance to let the jury know the roadmap they'll be taking during the course of this trial.
Live WCCO Video
Minnesota Weather: System Setting Up Potential Snow Event Friday
Wednesday is expected to be quiet with slightly below average temperatures, but that could well be the quiet before the storm. A potentially significant snow system could move into the Twin Cities going into the weekend.
How Does Salt Melt Ice? And What Else Can Do The Trick?
From your standard salt, to pet-friendly mixes and advanced blends, melting ice has really become a science.
Stressed Emergency Workers Overwhelmed By Winter-Related Accidents
“In the 35 years I’ve been doing this, this is the craziest year I’ve ever seen,” Kyle Strege said.
Minnesota Weather: Tuesday Morning Snow Showers Make For Tough Commute
The bitter cold temperatures Minnesota endured Monday will back off a bit going into the work week, but there's another chance to see an additional coating of snow.
North Shore Residents Embrace Snow Amid Frigid Cold
"I think it's great. We'll have a white Christmas. It's Minnesota, we should have snow," Sharon Kettner said.
Featured Sports
‘Incredibly Humbled And Excited’: Cheryl Reeve Named US Women’s Basketball Head Coach
Minnesota Lynx head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve will lead the USA Basketball Women’s National Team through 2024.
Suni Lee Named Sports Illustrated's Female Athlete Of The Year
Lee won three Olympic medals in Tokyo, including the all-around gold in women's gymnastics. She posted a picture with her award on Instagram thanking everyone who has supported her along her journey.
Wild Top Oilers 4-1 For 7th Straight Win
Cam Talbot made 38 saves against his former team and the Minnesota Wild shut down the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 on Tuesday night for their seventh straight victory.
Undefeated Gophers Getting Along Just Fine Under Ben Johnson
"Getting guys who want to be here is so important, especially on that ground level when you're trying to build it," Ben Johnson said. "You've got to have the right pieces to help win the locker room."
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Sabrina Spellman Makes An Appearance On The CW's Riverdale; Kiernan Shipka Reveals 'Fans Will Get Some Clarity'
Kiernan Shipka talks about her guest appearance as Sabrina Spellman in a bewitching crossover episode of Riverdale.
Sharon Gless On Book 'Apparently There Were Complaints: Cagney & Lacey 'Changed The History Of Television For Women'
Sharon Gless talks with us about her new book and time as Christine Cagney on "Cagney & Lacey."
23rd Annual 'A Home For The Holidays At The Grove' Comes To CBS On Sunday, December 5th
CBS presents the 23rd Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove , featuring uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raising awareness of this important social issue.
Keri Hilson Says 'Hip Hop Family Christmas' Is All About 'Honoring Your Family, Not Living For The World'
Keri Hilson discusses her new movie, 'Hip Hop Family Christmas,' coming to VH1 on Monday, December 6th at 9PM ET/PT.
Ravens-Steelers Preview: Pittsburgh 'Just Not That Dominant Team On Sunday,' Says CBS Sports' James Lofton
The Ravens lead the AFC North after a series of close wins, while the Steelers continue to struggle.
Liana Wallace On 'Survivor' All-Black Alliance Falling Apart: 'Just Wanted Us To Make Top 8, Then We Can Have World War II''
Liana Wallace discusses her 'Survivor' experience.
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
How Does Salt Melt Ice? And What Else Can Do The Trick?
From your standard salt, to pet-friendly mixes and advanced blends, melting ice has really become a science.
Good Question: How Do They Make It Snow Inside U.S. Bank Stadium?
Just before the Vikings players take the field at U.S. Bank Stadium, little pieces of white stuff fall from above. It’s the newest part of the Vikings pre-game show: fake snow.
How Did Minnesota Get So Many Lakes?
But how did Minnesota get so many lakes? Good Question, and one that necessitates separating the science from the superstition. In other words, no, the lakes weren't formed by the footprints of Paul Bunyan and Babe the Blue Ox.
Children’s Minnesota
By
WCCO-TV Staff
December 8, 2021 at 9:00 am
To learn more about Children’s Minnesota and make a donation,
click here.
‘A Giant In Every Way’: Chef Jack Riebel Has Died
Student Taken Into Custody After Displaying Gun Inside Minneapolis High School
Stressed Emergency Workers Overwhelmed By Winter-Related Accidents
Man Charged With Harassing Judge Overseeing Kim Potter Trial In Hennepin Co. Custody