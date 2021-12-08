MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Lawyers are set to make their opening statements Wednesday in the Kim Potter trial. The former Brooklyn Center Police Officer is charged with manslaughter in the death of Daunte Wright. Potter shot him during a traffic stop last April.

Her police chief at the time said Potter thought she was using her Taser instead of her gun.

The defense and prosecution will have a chance to let the jury know what they’ll be hearing during the course of this trial.

This is the second trial in Minnesota history to be broadcast. Judge Regina Chu expects a verdict by Christmas Eve.

Defense attorney Paul Engh said Tuesday Potter will testify during her trial. Potter reiterated to the judge that she plans to take the stand, though she could change her mind at any point.

UPDATE (8 a.m.): WCCO spoke with legal analyst and attorney Joe Tamburino (who is not affiliated with this case) on the importance of strong opening statements.

“The purpose of opening statements is it’s your first chance at trying to win your case. It’s the first time the state can get out there and say, ‘Here’s why we should win.’ It’s the first time the defense can say, ‘Here’s why we should win,'” Tamburino said. “Many attorneys will say opening statements give a roadmap or blueprint of the case. Sure, they do, but the real purpose is to get your message out there. If you’re not strong and forceful at openings, you hurt your case.”

Tamburino shared three things he thinks both the defense and the prosecution should cover during their opening statement:

Prosecution:

Accountability. This case is about holding someone accountable for their actions regardless of whether it was a mistake or accident. Recklessness. That means that Potter “should have known better.” She should have used greater care. Training. Potter has 26 years on the force, she’s extremely experienced with weapons and tasers, and she is a training officer. She trains other cops.

