MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in northern Minnesota are asking the public’s help in finding a missing 60-year-old man.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says that William Terry was last seen on Nov. 27 at his home along Munger Shaw Road in Grand Lake Township, which is about 20 miles northwest of Duluth.
Deputies have searched his home, property and along Munger Saw Road, but no signs of Terry were found.
Authorities describe Terry as standing about 6-feet tall, weighing about 205 pounds, with blue eyes, shoulder-length brown hair, and a brown/gray beard. On the day he went missing, he was wearing blue jeans and a red long-sleeve shirt.
Anyone who sees Terry or knows of his whereabouts is asked to call 218-336-4350.