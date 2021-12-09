MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On the day the FDA approved a request from Pfizer/BioNTech to allow Americans 16 years of age and older to get a COVID-19 booster shot, Minnesota health officials reported an additional 3,754 cases of the virus.
In the Minnesota Department of Health’s Thursday update, health officials also reported another 40 deaths, most from the month of December. One of the deaths was a person in their late 30s in Hennepin County. In total, there have been over 9,800 deaths attributed to the virus.
Meanwhile, the state’s latest positivity rate continues to increase beyond the “high risk” threshold, recorded at 11.9% as of Dec. 1, due to data lag. It’s the highest the positivity rate has been since last December.
As of Wednesday, there were 330 patients with COVID-19 needing intensive care unit beds. An additional 1,323 patients with the virus need non-ICU beds.
Nearly 71% of those ages 5 and up have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination in Minnesota. Over 8.1 million doses have been administered – 1.3 million of them being booster shots.
