By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Multiple crews have responded to a residential fire in North Minneapolis Thursday morning.

The fire, according to fire crews, is on the 3700 block of Knox Avenue North. It was reported as a two-alarm fire.

Crews were opening up roof vents to allow for vertical ventilation.

The Minneapolis Fire Department described heavy amounts of fire, traveling in the walls.

