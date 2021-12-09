MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Multiple crews have responded to a residential fire in North Minneapolis Thursday morning.
The fire, according to fire crews, is on the 3700 block of Knox Avenue North. It was reported as a two-alarm fire.
Crews were opening up roof vents to allow for vertical ventilation.
The Minneapolis Fire Department described heavy amounts of fire, traveling in the walls.
Crews continuing to overhaul and extinguish fire. Crews are in a marginal attack with exterior aerial operations to extinguish fire showing from roof eves and attempting to access fire in cockloft area.
— Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) December 9, 2021
Stay with WCCO.com as more information is available.
More On WCCO.com: