MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Park are asking for assistance in finding a 35-year-old woman who was reported missing early December.
The Brooklyn Park Police Department took a missing person report last Saturday at 7:15 p.m. on Anthony Michael “Toni” Johnson, who was last seen leaving the Bowlero bowling alley at 7545 Brooklyn Blvd, according to a release.READ MORE: Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 10 Live Updates: Potter's Supervisor Testifies She Was Justified In Using Deadly Force
Toni is described as 5’5″, 135lbs with a distinct red mark on her chin and a scar on her right hand. She was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black leopard print top, black leggings and black boots.READ MORE: Bar Owner Who Defied COVID Orders Sentenced To 90 Days In Jail
Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.MORE NEWS: $5K Reward Offered After Carjackings, Robbery In St. Louis Park
More On WCCO.com:
- School Closings & Delays
- Minnesota Weather: Schools Cancelling Classes Ahead Of Winter Storm Warning
- Coronavirus In Minnesota: Second Student Dies Of School-Related Virus Infection This Year
- ‘I Personally Think He Shouldn’t Have Any Rental Properties’: Renter, Former Employee Speak Out Against Twin Cities Landlord
- 2 Teenagers Killed, 3 Injured In Crash Involving Stolen Vehicle, Police Say