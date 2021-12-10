Snowstorm:Heavy snow is falling in parts of Minnesota. Get the latest info on weather and school closings here.
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Brooklyn Park are asking for assistance in finding a 35-year-old woman who was reported missing early December.

The Brooklyn Park Police Department took a missing person report last Saturday at 7:15 p.m. on Anthony Michael “Toni” Johnson, who was last seen leaving the Bowlero bowling alley at 7545 Brooklyn Blvd, according to a release.

Toni is described as 5’5″, 135lbs with a distinct red mark on her chin and a scar on her right hand. She was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black leopard print top, black leggings and black boots.

(credit: Brooklyn Park Police Department)

Authorities ask anyone with information to contact the Brooklyn Park Police Department at 763-493-8222.

