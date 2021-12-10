RED WING, Minn. (WCCO) — A winter whiteout made for a quiet night in Red Wing, but not for Zach Daley, who spent Friday night using a snow blower every hour to clear the snow outside a gas station.
UPS Driver Chris Day stopped to fill his tank.
“This just slows us down, but the nice thing is the smiles on people’s faces when you show up and they are like, ‘What are you doing here?’ Well, Christmas gifts!” Chris Day said.
He said he got most of his packages delivered Friday despite the storm. The others will have to wait until Saturday when conditions improve.
“It’s a rewarding time of the year, it’s fun,” Day said.
As plows tried to keep up with the snow, poor road conditions spanned across southern Minnesota.
Jennifer Jordan had a hard time getting a ride to a Chris Isaac concert at Treasure Island Resort and Casino, but it didn’t damper her spirits.
“I love the snow. The more snow the better!” Jennifer Jordan said.
