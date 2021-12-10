MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says seven vehicles were involved in a snow related crash near Faribault Friday afternoon.
State Patrol says the crash happened on Interstate 35 near Faribault around 11:45 a.m. Two commercial vehicles and five other vehicles were involved in the incident.
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-35 southbound north of Faribault is closed. Seven-vehicle crash. Northbound lanes remain open. Expect travel delays southbound. Check https://t.co/xbK5MXsJli for road conditions. Slow down, watch for emergency responders on scene. #faribaultmn #mnwx #I35mn #mndot pic.twitter.com/qDLoXEsga8
— MnDOT District 6 (@mndotsoutheast) December 10, 2021
No injuries were reported.
