By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local News, Minnesota State Patrol, Snow Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says seven vehicles were involved in a snow related crash near Faribault Friday afternoon.

State Patrol says the crash happened on Interstate 35 near Faribault around 11:45 a.m. Two commercial vehicles and five other vehicles were involved in the incident.

No injuries were reported.