By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three men were injured in a shooting in north Minneapolis early Saturday, but all are expected to survive.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a ShotSpotter activation and 911 calls brought officers to the 1800 block of Penn Avenue North just after midnight.

Police found three men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three were taken to a hospital.

A suspect was fleeing the scene when officers arrived, police said. He was taken into custody.

The shooting is being investigated.