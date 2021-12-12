MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Three men were injured in a shooting in north Minneapolis early Saturday, but all are expected to survive.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, a ShotSpotter activation and 911 calls brought officers to the 1800 block of Penn Avenue North just after midnight.
Police found three men with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. All three were taken to a hospital.
A suspect was fleeing the scene when officers arrived, police said. He was taken into custody.
The shooting is being investigated.
