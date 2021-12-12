MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new CBS poll shows 28% of vaccinated Americans feel confident that the COVID-19 vaccines will protect them from the virus and its variants, like Omicron. Fifty-seven percent feel somewhat confident, while 68% of Americans plan to gather with family and friends this holiday season.

Jane Kanan will be celebrating Christmas with family.

“They’re all about Christmas,” Kanan said.

All of the adults are vaccinated. Her couple of family members who are traveling are taking a test beforehand.

“We have two young kiddos that are not able to vaccinated yet, so kind of keeping all of our precautions surrounded that fact,” she said.

The Minnesota Department of Health recommends anyone who will be traveling for the holidays get tested before gathering, and also lay low the couple of weeks prior.

CentraCare’s Dr. George Morris says it’s important to gather to celebrate, but do it as safely as possible to help overwhelmed hospitals help patients

“Try to minimize your exposures. Wear your mask when you’re out, you know, decrease how many times you’re going out in public in large groups where you don’t know,” Morris said. “Monitor yourself for cold and flu symptoms. Pneumonia and influenza are still out there. We really want to be viewing this as COVID and other ways to stay safe.”

Health officials say the Delta variant is still causing the vast majority of cases in Minnesota. Dr. Morris says even opening a window at your holiday celebration can help air circulation and mitigate risk.