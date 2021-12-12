MANKATO, Minn. (WCCO) — A second person in Minnesota has tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
The Minnesota Department of Health said the case was confirmed Friday through its variant surveillance program.
MDH said the person, an adult, developed mild symptoms on Nov. 30 and has since recovered.
They had traveled within the U.S. but not overseas. The person had been vaccinated.
The person is “associated with Minnesota State University Mankato,” MDH said. The department is encouraging members of that community to get tested.
Minnesota’s first Omicron patient was a man with mild symptoms who has also recovered. He was also vaccinated.
He had traveled to a convention in New York.
