MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A woman is dead and a man is seriously injured after a shooting in north Minneapolis early Sunday morning.
The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to the 4400 block of Bryant Avenue North around 3:30 a.m. after multiple ShotSpotter activations.
In a nearby alley, police found a man and woman in a car. Both had been shot. The woman died at the scene, and the man was hospitalized in serious condition, according to police.
The shooting is under investigation. Police said this is the city’s 92nd homicide of the year.
