MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Rochester student is Minnesota’s second $100,000 scholarship winner. Minnesota launched the “Kids Deserve a Shot” campaign to encourage 12-to-17-year-old’s to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The office of Gov. Tim Walz says Ben Truax received the news Monday. He entered the “Kids Deserve a Shot!” incentive program after getting his COVID-19 vaccine to protect his family and community having lost close family friends who did not get vaccinated.READ MORE: COVID In MN: Positivity Rate Remains Above 'High Risk' Threshold
The 16-year-old says he learned about the importance of vaccination from his mother who works in a hospital and is currently serving a floor that has been converted to treat COVID-19 patients.
“I chose to get vaccinated for a bunch of reasons. First, because my mom works at a hospital, she has educated us on the science,” said Truax. “We have also experienced the loss and tragedy on the flip side for those not getting vaccinated. And getting vaccinated is doing my part to help keep my family and those around us safe.”READ MORE: Tips For Planning Healthy Holiday Gatherings Amid COVID's 2nd Winter
There is one more chance to enter. Monday is the last day to enter. Kids ages 12 to 17 can enter up until 11:59 p.m.
The announcement comes amid the spread of the Omicron variant. Two cases have been identified in Minnesota.MORE NEWS: COVID In MN: State's 2nd Omicron Case Confirmed
More On WCCO.com: