ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A 17-year-old boy was shot in the head in St. Paul Sunday afternoon, but is expected to survive, police said.
According to the St. Paul Police Department, the shooting happened at the intersection of West Minnehaha Avenue and North Victoria Street around 3 p.m.
When officers arrived, they found the 17-year-old in a nearby residence with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to Regions Hospital for surgery.
Police said there have been no arrests, and the shooting is under investigation.
