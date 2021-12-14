ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — One person is dead after an apartment fire Monday night in St. Paul.
The St. Paul Fire Department responded around 9:23 p.m. to a report of an apartment fire from the fourth floor on the 200 block of Western Avenue North. After crews contained and put out the fire, a victim was found in the apartment, said the report.
Fire officials say the victim was brought to a local hospital, where they died from their injuries Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.
Crews also found a cat and pronounced it dead on the scene. Authorities say the initial investigation points to cigarettes as the cause of the fire.
