CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Apartment Fire, Local News, St. Paul Fire Department

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — One person is dead after an apartment fire Monday night in St. Paul.

The St. Paul Fire Department responded around 9:23 p.m. to a report of an apartment fire from the fourth floor on the 200 block of Western Avenue North. After crews contained and put out the fire, a victim was found in the apartment, said the report.

READ MORE: Is It Really Better To Give Than To Receive?

Fire officials say the victim was brought to a local hospital, where they died from their injuries Tuesday afternoon, according to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

READ MORE: Minnesota Weather: Storm System Could Bring Minnesota's 1st December Tornado

Crews also found a cat and pronounced it dead on the scene. Authorities say the initial investigation points to cigarettes as the cause of the fire.

MORE NEWS: Freak Weather Extremes Possible Wednesday: ‘It’s Pretty Rare To Have Snow And Tornadoes’