Menu
Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Video
Video Library
Live Video
News Videos
Seen On WCCO-TV
Weather Forecasts
Sports Videos
WCCO Interviews
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
More
Station Info
Contests & Promotions
News
All News
MN News
Minneapolis News
St. Paul News
HealthWatch
Consumer
Crime
Politics
Business
Autos
Entertainment
Water Cooler
CBS+
Latest News
Planning To Bring Wrapped Gifts Through MSP Airport? TSA Offers A Better Idea
If you traveled for the holidays last year, expect traffic through Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to be twice as busy this holiday season.
What's At Stake If Derek Chauvin Changes His Plea To Guilty
“This will be the first time that Mr. Chauvin, in public, has talked about what happened. He will have to methodically go through why he’s guilty, that he knew what he was doing would violate Mr. Floyd’s civil rights," attorney Joe Tamburino said.
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
News
Weather
Weather Links
Minnesota Weather
Live Radar
School Closings & Delays
On The Spot
Weather Watcher Network
Weather App
Weather Stories
Minnesota Weather: Severe Storms With Damaging Winds Possible Wednesday
Temperatures were once again above average across Minnesota Tuesday, and we're looking ahead at possible storms Wednesday.
How Do Cities Decide What Snow Gets Plowed And What Gets Removed?
Within the next few days, Mother Nature will get rid of most of what she dropped onto us last weekend.
Minnesota Weather: Above Average Temps Precede Record Warmth, December Thunder
Above average temperatures are expected for the next few days, and the Twin Cities could even get close to 60 by midweek.
How To Prepare Your Home For This Week's Big Snow Melt
Just as Minnesotans finish digging out, Mother Nature may throw a another curve ball, with temperatures expected to rise to the 40s or 50s mid-week.
MSP Airport Plow Drivers, Maintenance Workers Vote To Strike
Union plow drivers and maintenance workers at several Twin Cities airports have voted to strike amid an “impasse” in negotiations with the Metropolitan Airports Commission.
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Vikes
Twins
Wolves
Wild
Lynx
U Of M
United FC
Rally
Golf
MLB
NBA
Featured Sports
Wild's Guerin Promoted To Take Over As US Men's Olympic GM
Minnesota Wild general manager Bill Guerin was promoted to take over the men's U.S. Olympic hockey team on Tuesday, two months after Stan Bowman's resignation in the wake of the Chicago Blackhawks' sexual assault scandal.
Vikings' Depth Hurting; Westbrook Latest On COVID List
The Minnesota Vikings placed wide receiver/punt returner Dede Westbrook on the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, another hit to their skill position depth on offense amid a spike in positive tests across the NFL.
Minnesota Wild-Carolina Hurricanes Game Postponed Tuesday, NHL Cites COVID Protocols
The Minnesota Wild-Carolina Hurricanes game Tuesday evening has been postponed due to more Carolina players entering the NHL’s COVID-19 protocols.
Vegas Golden Knights Beat Minnesota Wild 6-4
Mark Stone scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 6-4 on Sunday night.
CBS+
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
Surina Jindal And Melanie Chandra Talk About New Comedy Central Movie, "Hot Mess Holiday"
Surina and Melanie talk about their new holiday movie, premiering December 11th on Comedy Central.
'Survivor 41' Episode 12 Recap: Truth Kamikaze
Mickie McLeod recaps everything that went down on 'Survivor 41' episode 12.
Sabrina Spellman Makes An Appearance On The CW's Riverdale; Kiernan Shipka Reveals 'Fans Will Get Some Clarity'
Kiernan Shipka talks about her guest appearance as Sabrina Spellman in a bewitching crossover episode of Riverdale.
Sharon Gless On Book 'Apparently There Were Complaints: Cagney & Lacey 'Changed The History Of Television For Women'
Sharon Gless talks with us about her new book and time as Christine Cagney on "Cagney & Lacey."
23rd Annual 'A Home For The Holidays At The Grove' Comes To CBS On Sunday, December 5th
CBS presents the 23rd Annual A Home For The Holidays At The Grove , featuring uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raising awareness of this important social issue.
Keri Hilson Says 'Hip Hop Family Christmas' Is All About 'Honoring Your Family, Not Living For The World'
Keri Hilson discusses her new movie, 'Hip Hop Family Christmas,' coming to VH1 on Monday, December 6th at 9PM ET/PT.
Video
Featured Videos
Live WCCO Video
Interviews
Politics
Sports
Weather
News
Info & More
Station Info and CBS Entertainment
Station Info
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
How Do Cities Decide What Snow Gets Plowed And What Gets Removed?
Within the next few days, Mother Nature will get rid of most of what she dropped onto us last weekend.
How Do Water Towers Work?
As cities ask homeowners to conserve water, it's bringing up questions about how we get our water in the first place.
Good Question: How Does Salt Melt Ice?
From your standard salt, to pet friendly mixes, and advanced mineral blends, melting ice has really become a science. There were about a dozen or more options at Beisswenger’s Hardware in New Brighton
CBSN Minnesota
Watch Now
People Serving People
December 14, 2021 at 6:00 pm
For information on how to give to homeless shelters in Minnesota this holiday season, click
here.