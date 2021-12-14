Minnesota Weather: More Mild Temps, Storms Possible WednesdayTemperatures will once again be above average across Minnesota Tuesday, and we're looking ahead at possible storms.

How Do Cities Decide What Snow Gets Plowed And What Gets Removed?Within the next few days, Mother Nature will get rid of most of what she dropped onto us last weekend.

Minnesota Weather: Above Average Temps Precede Record Warmth, December ThunderAbove average temperatures are expected for the next few days, and the Twin Cities could even get close to 60 by midweek.

How To Prepare Your Home For This Week's Big Snow MeltJust as Minnesotans finish digging out, Mother Nature may throw a another curve ball, with temperatures expected to rise to the 40s or 50s mid-week.

MSP Airport Plow Drivers, Maintenance Workers Vote To StrikeUnion plow drivers and maintenance workers at several Twin Cities airports have voted to strike amid an “impasse” in negotiations with the Metropolitan Airports Commission.