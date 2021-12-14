MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Airport travel is not back to pre-pandemic levels, still down about 25-35%, but it’s certainly picked up significantly compared to the holidays last year.
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport officials expect travel numbers to increase next week as people begin their holiday getaways.
Many people flying this time of year are traveling with presents and homemade treats.
“When folks are going through, we hope they know not to wrap presents,” said Minnesota TSA Federal Security Director Marty Robinson. “It’s better to put them in a holiday bag because if a suspicious item is inside or it alerts, we have to unwrap it. So the holiday bag is the way to go or to do the wrapping on the other side.”
As an extra safety precaution, most of MSP Airport is contactless. You can order food to be delivered to your gate through the MSP app.
You can also reserve your parking spot ahead of time, and save up to $7 a day through the holiday travel season.
Masks are still required throughout the airport.
