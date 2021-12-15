MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Testimony continues Wednesday in the trial for Kim Potter, the former Brooklyn Center police officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright.
Week two of testimony began with a flurry of witnesses Monday, but only two took the stand Tuesday: Commander Garett Flesland and Sgt. Mike Peterson, both of BCPD.
The state questioned Flesland on Brooklyn Center Police Department policies and the extensive training Potter received.
During cross examination, Flesland, who has known Potter for more than 20 years and briefly was her supervisor, said “she’s a good cop, she’s a good person, she’s a friend.” The state objected, but Judge Regina Chu let the answer stand.
Peterson, a use-of-force instructor, spent much of his time on the stand talking through the user’s manual for the Taser used by the department, including several warnings in the manual that users shouldn’t deploy the Taser on anybody operating a motor vehicle.
Before Tuesday’s testimony, Chu denied two motions from the prosecution that sought to limit the opinion of witnesses who are not testifying as experts and permit questions about police officers’ union membership as a way to determine bias.
Chu also said, if Potter is convicted, there will be a separate trial for Blakely, or aggravated sentencing, factors.
Potter is charged with manslaughter in the death of Wright, whom she fatally shot during a traffic stop in April. She says she meant to use her Taser, not her gun.