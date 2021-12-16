MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials at the University of Minnesota say two armed robberies happened on campus Thursday night.
According to a campus alert, the robberies occurred around 6:30 p.m. on the East Bank within a few blocks of each other. One happened near the intersection of 11th and University Avenue and the other occurred at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 2nd Street.
The victims reported the suspect was a tall, skinny male wearing all black, white shoes, and carrying a Louis Vuitton bag.
A black Nissan Sentra was also spotted in the area and could have been involved.
