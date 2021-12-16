Kim Potter Trial:The state has rested its case in the trial of the fmr. Brooklyn Center officer. Now, the defense is calling its witnesses to the stand.
CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Bemidji Police, Local TV, Missing Person

BEMIDJI, Minn. (WCCO) – Police in Bemidji are asking for the public’s help in searching for Nevaeh Kingbird, a 15-year-old girl who was reported as a runway in late October.

Authorities say Kingbird was last seen leaving a party around Carter Circle on the southern end of the city around 1 a.m. on Oct. 22. She was later seen leaving a second residence at Southview Terrace Park around 2 a.m.

Police have searched the areas, but have not been able to gather any information about her whereabouts.

Credit: Bemidji Police Department

Since she was reported missing, Kingbird has not been in contact with family or friends, police say.

Kingbird is described as 5-foot-4, and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing jeans, athletic slide shoes and outerwear. She has long dark colored hair with highlights, brown eyes, and a scar near her left eyebrow.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bemidji police at 218-333-9111, or submit an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers of Minnesota.

The case is under investigation.