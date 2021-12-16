MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 61-year-old man died Thursday morning in western Wisconsin after rolling his car at a Department of Natural Resources parking lot.
The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. in St. Joseph, in the parking lot of the DNR building off CTH E.
Investigators say Thomas Harrington, of Hudson, Wisconsin, was traveling east on the roadway when he entered the parking lot, struck a metal gate and several trees, which caused his Toyota 4Runner to roll.
Harrington was not wearing a seat belt. Emergency crews pronounced him dead at the scene.
The sheriff’s office says the crash remains under investigation.
