MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The mayors, police chiefs, and city managers of five metro cities — Bloomington, Eden Prairie, Edina, Minnetonka, and Plymouth — met Friday to discuss the rise in crime in their areas.
This comes after multiple reported carjackings and robberies in the Twin Cities.
The meeting was not open to the public but according to the release, the group established three objectives at Friday's meeting. The first is to build on established relationships, share crime data statistics and create a multifaceted local and regional response to address the increase of crime.
The following action steps per the release:
- The mayors of this group will facilitate strengthening partnerships with law enforcement and the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, with the goal of changing policies which have led to an increase in vehicle-related crimes in our cities.
- Request that the Regional Council of Mayors discuss this topic at its January 2022 monthly meeting and resolve to work in unison to prevent these crimes.
- Law enforcement agencies will build on their decades-long collaboration and continue to coordinate a comprehensive and consistent response to crimes across the metro.
"When one city experiences an increase in crime, it affects all of us. Together, we are committed to protecting our residents and preserving the high quality of life every person deserves," said the release.
