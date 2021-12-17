MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Health officials in Minnesota reported an additional 3,854 cases of COVID-19 and 54 deaths Friday.
In all, the state has seen 979,283 total cases of the virus and 10,111 deaths since March of 2020. Case numbers include reinfections, of which there have been 11,903.
The seven-day average positivity rate has dipped to 10% as of Dec.9, down from the 11.5% reported earlier this month, but still just at the “high risk” threshold determined by health officials. Case growth numbers have also declined in the past few weeks, and stand at 64.5 per 100,000 residents. Hospitalization figures are holding steady around 24 per 100,000 residents.
Still, hospitals are being pushed to capacity, and some Minnesotans report waiting hours in the ER before they were moved in to a hospital room. Data shows that as of Thursday afternoon, there were 374 Minnesotans in ICU beds across the state, and 1,180 in non-ICU beds.
It’s been over a year since the first vaccine dose was administered in Minnesota. Since then, 8,407,069 doses have been administered in all, including 1,490,524 booster doses. Roughly 66.7% of the state’s population has received at least their first dose of the vaccine.
