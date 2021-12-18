Timberwolves Cruise Past Short-Handed Lakers 110-92Karl-Anthony Towns had 28 points and 10 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves blew out the depleted Los Angeles Lakers for a second time this season, 110-92 on Friday night.

Mahtomedi H.S. Senior Preps To Compete In National Sailing Championships In FloridaOwen Harrod was a just couple spots out of qualifying for the national regatta as a sophomore. Then last year's was canceled. Now, he's the first ever sailor from the White Bear Sailing Club to reach this level.

Tage Thompson's Shootout Goal Lifts Sabres To 3-2 Win Over WildTage Thompson scored the only goal in a shootout, lifting the Buffalo Sabres to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday night.

'Go Out And Win': Vikings Will Try To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive Against BearsThe Vikings have four losses by three points or less. The Bears, meanwhile, are reeling with seven losses in eight games.