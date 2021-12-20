MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson has been sentenced to two years’ probation after pleading guilty to fourth-degree DWI after a rollover crash in central Minnesota in the early morning of Dec. 8.

As part of his sentencing, Hutchinson has to complete chemical assessment, have no alcohol or controlled substance violations, no driver’s license violations, and submit to random testing.

He also was ordered to pay $610 in fines and fees, but will not have to serve any time in jail.

Hutchinson, 41, faced four misdemeanor counts: fourth-degree DWI, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, operating a vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08 within two hours, and carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol.

The Hennepin County Board of Commissioners Chair issued a statement following the sentencing:

“I am relieved that no one else was injured in the crash involving Sheriff Hutchinson and that as far as I know the Sheriff is doing fine. Sheriff Hutchinson has taken responsibility for his serious actions both professionally and personally and I wish him the best on his steps towards recovery. I am confident that there will be no disruptions in our public safety services.”

Hutchinson pleaded guilty to operating a vehicle under the influence, but after his guilty plea, the remaining charges were dismissed as, under Minnesota law, he could only be convicted of one DWI offense related to an incident.

According to Hutchinson’s attorney, a state trooper told the sheriff that he is “lucky to be alive” after the crash. Hutchinson was the only person in the vehicle, a Ford Explorer owned by Hennepin County. Investigators later found that Hutchinson’s blood alcohol level was at .13, as determined by a urine sample.

The standard misdemeanor sentence calls for 90 days in jail, up to two years probation, and a $500 fine, and a chemical-use assessment.