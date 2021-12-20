'Lucky To Be Alive': 9 Tornadoes Confirmed, Marking Minnesota's 1st December TornadoesMinnesota saw its first-ever confirmed tornado in December amid blustery thunderstorms Wednesday evening that left thousands without power. Now, nine tornadoes have been confirmed.

Minnesota Weather: Temps Fall Monday, With More Snow Expected Up North TuesdayTemperatures will drop throughout the day Monday, plummeting to the low teens in the Twin Cities by dinner time.

From Record Snow To December Tornadoes, 'Unusual' And Extreme MN Weather Driven By Climate ChangeFrom record-setting snowfall and record warmth, to the first-recorded tornadoes in December, it was an unprecedented week of weather in Minnesota.

Since 1980, Chances Of A White Christmas In Midwest U.S. Have Melted AwayAnalysis of 40 years of December 25 U.S. snow measurements shows that less of the country now has snow for Christmas than in the 1980s. That's especially true in a belt across the nation’s midsection.

MN Weather: Light Snow Expected Friday Into SaturdayCloud cover increases Friday, with more snow possible earlier in the day off to the west. Another snow system could arrive in the afternoon, evening and into Saturday morning.