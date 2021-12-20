CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns is joining rare company after receiving his fifth Western Conference Player of the Week.

According to the team, Towns is only the second player in Timberwolves history to win the league’s weekly award five more times. Kevin Garnett earned it 15 times.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – DECEMBER 19: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves reacts to a play against the Dallas Mavericks in the third quarter of the game at Target Center on December 19, 2021 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Timberwolves defeated the Mavericks 111-105. (credit: David Berding/Getty Images)

The 7-foot-tall center is the only player in the NBA to average over 20 points per game while also shooting 50% or better from the field – and 40% or better from three. He ranks 12th in the NBA in scoring (24.4 points per game following three straight wins for the Wolves.

Towns recently breached 10,000 career points in last week’s game against the Denver Nuggets, making him the only player on the team – other than Garnett – to score over 10,000 points.

For the NBA’s Eastern Conference, Jayson Tatum from the Boston Celtics was this week’s player of the week.