MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police are investigating after a woman who was found shot died of her injuries Monday morning. This marks the city’s 93rd homicide of 2021.
The shooting happened on the 2700 block of Longfellow Avenue around 7 a.m. There were reports of a person down in the street. Responders arrived to find a woman with gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but died of her injuries.
There is not much information available on the circumstances of the shooting, according to the Minneapolis Police Department.
The victim was not identified.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
