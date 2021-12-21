MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two people, one of them a teenage girl, were injured in separate shootings in north Minneapolis Monday.
The girl was shot on the 2100 block of Dupont Avenue North around 8 p.m., according to the Minneapolis Police Department.
She was hospitalized with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.
Earlier in the day, on the 3600 block of Aldrich Avenue North, police responded to a report of a man shot. He was hospitalized and is expected to survive.
Police said a vehicle sped from the area after the shooting, and a gun was recovered at the scene.
