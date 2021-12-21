MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On a day where Gov. Tim Walz announced his family tested positive for COVID-19, Minnesota health officials on Tuesday reported 7,396 virus cases and 41 more deaths.
The daily update from the Minnesota Department of Health, which includes data from the weekend and is current as of Monday morning, brings the state’s total positive cases to 990,047 since the pandemic began. The death toll is now at 10,197.
Three of the deaths included people in their 40s. Most of the deaths were recorded in December.
In hospitals as of Monday, there are 355 patients with the virus in the intensive care unit beds, and an additional 1,115 patients with the virus in non-ICU beds. Over 49,500 total cases of COVID-19 have required hospitalization in the state.
Meanwhile, the state’s latest positivity rate continues on a downward trend after spiking earlier this month. It’s 9.1% as of Dec. 12 due to data lag. That’s compared to over 11% recorded in early December.
RELATED: Gov. Tim Walz Tests Positive For COVID-19
For vaccinations, over 8.5 million doses have been administered, with 1.5 million of those being booster shots. Over 71% of those ages 5 and up have received at least one vaccine dose; over 93% of seniors have been fully vaccinated.
Minnesota’s governor in the morning announced his family tested positive for COVID-19. Walz said his son tested positive over the weekend, and he and his wife Gwen both tested positive Monday night. Walz and his wife have no symptoms so far, while his son has mild symptoms.
