By WCCO-TV Staff
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 79-year-old man died Tuesday morning after his pickup slammed into a tree near on a highway in central Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. off Highway 95, about 10 miles east of St. Cloud. A Chevy Colorado was traveling east when it crossed the center line, went into a ditch and struck a tree.

The driver, Lowell Russell Yahnke of Princeton, died at the scene. Investigators say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Road conditions at the time of the crash were wet.