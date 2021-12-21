DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — A Duluth man has been arrested for multiple alleged sex crimes.
The Duluth Police Department says around 9:50 a.m. near the 500 block of North Central Avenue investigators arrested a 61-year-old man Tuesday for multiple pending charges.READ MORE: Kim Potter Trial: Jury Asks Judge What To Do If They Can't Reach Consensus
The charges include one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to a release.
The investigation was conducted by the Duluth Police Department’s Sex Crimes Abuse and Neglect Unit (SCAN), and the Duluth Police Department’s Investigations Division.READ MORE: Man Gets Probation For Punching Trooper Who Responded To Drunken Driving Crash
The man is awaiting formal charges by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband
- Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict
- ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove
- How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?