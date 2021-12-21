CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) —  A Duluth man has been arrested for multiple alleged sex crimes.

The Duluth Police Department says around 9:50 a.m. near the 500 block of North Central Avenue investigators arrested a 61-year-old man Tuesday for multiple pending charges.

The charges include one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of attempted first-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to a release.

The investigation was conducted by the Duluth Police Department’s Sex Crimes Abuse and Neglect Unit (SCAN), and the Duluth Police Department’s Investigations Division.

The man is awaiting formal charges by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.

