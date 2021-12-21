EAGAN, Minn. (WCCO) — A Burnsville man has been charged for the fatal shooting of a man at a Eagan gas station last week.

The Minnesota District Court of Dakota County charged Sakaria Osman Ahmed, 31, Tuesday with one count of second-degree murder in the death of Faisal A. Abukar, 33, who was shot at a gas station near the Twin Cities Premium Outlets Saturday.

According to the complaint, officers were called to the Marathon gas station on the 1900 block of Silver Bell Road just before 7 p.m. on a report of a gunshot victim.

Witness says they observed a Somali man wearing a hooded sweatshirt, dark pants with a gun leaving the crash site and running toward a nearby outlet mall.

The man, later identified as Ahmed, was apprehended within minutes.

Abukar was taken to an area hospital, where he died from a single gunshot wound to the head Sunday, according to the complaint.

Officers obtained the surveillance video from the gas station and observed two cars pull up next to each other and a scuffle taking place between the two cars shortly after, according to the complaint.

A witness with Abukar says they were there to meet up with people unknown to the witness.

The witness says the people Abukar was meeting arrived in a sedan and a passenger entered the witness’s vehicle and sat in the back seat.

The complaint says the witness and the passenger, who had entered the car, got in a verbal argument about the position of the seat. Soon after, all three exited the car and began arguing between the two cars.

The witness says after the sedan passenger started assaulting him, the driver of the sedan exited his vehicle and joined the other three between the two cars.

The sedan driver was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with no hat. The sedan driver shot Abukar once in the head. The witness ran from the scene.

Police say the shooting was not visible, however, all other details are consistent with the witness’s statement.

Bail was set at $1,500,000 without conditions ($750,000 with conditions) by Dakota County District Court Judge Christopher Lehman, said the complaint.

Ahmed’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 16 at 9 a.m. in Hastings.