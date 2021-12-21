MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Due to significant demand for at-home rapid testing, Walgreens announced Tuesday that they will place a four-item purchase limit on at-home COVID-19 testing products to meet customer demands.
Walgreens says they have seen an increase in demand for rapid over-the-counter COVID-19 tests and are working with their suppliers to make sure customers have access to self-test kits through the holiday, according to a release.
Some stores may experience a temporary shortage in rapid OTC testing solutions.
“We remain committed to meeting the needs of our customers and patients and are doing all we can to support our communities during this critical time,” said John Standley, Walgreens president. “With heightened demand for COVID vaccines, testing and other services, in addition to the busy holiday season, our pharmacy and store team members are working incredibly hard every day. We ask that our customers please show patience and understanding as together, we continue to navigate the evolving pandemic environment.”
Walgreens says they are working closely with their lab partners to expand their testing capacity.
Customers can anticipate a 24 to 48 hour turnaround time for PCR test results. Rapid point-of-care tests are also available and results will continue to be available in less than 24 hours, said the release.
More On WCCO.com:
- ‘It’s Going To Be Hard’: Minnesota Family Grieving The Loss Of Husband
- Kim Potter Trial, Dec. 20: Jury Ends First Day Of Deliberations Without Verdict
- ‘Countless Racially-Motivated Incidents’ Lead To High School Walkout In Cottage Grove
- How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?