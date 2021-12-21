CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By Erin Hassanzadeh
CHASKA, Minn. (WCCO) — The darkest day of the year is drawing to a close.

The Winter Solstice means from here on out, the sun will start sticking around longer.

The sun set Tuesday night at 4:34 p.m. It will set seven minutes later by the end of this month. By the end of January, sunset will be at 5:19 p.m. And it will set at nearly 6 p.m. by the end of February.

The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s Winter Lights Show (credit: CBS)

It all starts Wednesday, when we gain a whopping two seconds of daylight.

As of Tuesday, we have eight hours, 46 minutes and 11 seconds of daylight. But by the end of January, we’ll have almost an extra hour of daylight.

In the video above, WCCO’s Erin Hassanzadeh went to the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum’s Winter Lights show to catch up with people reveling in the solstice. Tickets are still available for the display, which runs through Jan. 2.

