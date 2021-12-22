DULUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — A 61-year-old Duluth man has been arrested and charged with several criminal sexual conduct counts after victim-survivors came forward, according to authorities in St. Louis County.
William Kalliger faces four charges of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two charges of first-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct for the alleged offenses that occurred between 2018 and 2019. He was charged by the St. Louis County Attorney's Office on Wednesday.
According to the criminal complaint, Kalliger allegedly sexually assaulted a girl who was between the ages of 13 and 14 on multiple occasions between 2018 and 2019. She was one of the victims who came forward during the summer to accuse Kalliger of the alleged crimes, prompting an investigation.
Duluth police say Kalliger was arrested Tuesday morning.
“Kalligher wouldn’t have been apprehended without the victim-survivors being able to come forward and share their story. These victim-survivors showed strength and resilience to be able to hold Kalligher accountable for his actions. Good work by our investigators who worked tirelessly on this case to bring justice to the victim-survivors,” police said.
If convicted, Kalliger could face up to 25 years in prison and/or a $35,000 fine for second-degree criminal sexual conduct.
