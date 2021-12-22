HERMANTOWN, Minn. (WCCO) — A 22-year-old Duluth man is in custody after he allegedly fled authorities multiple times in a stolen vehicle Tuesday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a vehicle believed to be stolen was spotted in Grand Rapids late Tuesday afternoon. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but the suspect fled. The pursuit was soon canceled.READ MORE: Lakes Area PD Investigating 'Crime Spree' In Lindstrom
About an hour later, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper spotted the suspect vehicle on Highway 2 near Highway 33, which is northwest of Duluth. The suspect again fled and troopers deployed stop sticks as the suspect continued driving toward Hermantown, the state patrol said.
The suspect then crashed on Rose Road in Hermantown, and fled on foot. A perimeter was set up and he was arrested around 9:30 p.m.READ MORE: Luke Oeltjenbruns Sentenced To 1 Year In Prison For Dragging Police Officer With Car
While he wasn’t injured, the suspect was evaluated at the hospital before being booked into St. Louis County Jail.
The incident remains under investigation and no charges have yet to be filed.MORE NEWS: MN State Senator Calls For Hennepin Co. Sheriff Dave Hutchinson To Resign Following DWI
