MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Vikings activated running back Alexander Mattison from the COVID-19 reserve list on Wednesday.
Mattison was on the list for 10 days and missed the team’s win over the Chicago Bears on Monday night.
MORE: Vikings’ Jefferson, Cook, Smith Make 2022 Pro Bowl
Kene Nwangwu backed up Dalvin Cook in Mattison’s stead and had 33 yards on only three carries. On the season, Mattison has 615 total yards and three touchdowns.
The 7-7 Vikings will be fighting for a playoff berth for the remainder of the season. They play the 10-4 Los Angeles Rams at home Sunday at noon.
