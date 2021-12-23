MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Talking to yourself is quite common. But do you ever find yourself talking to something that can’t really talk back?
A new survey in the UK found more than half of people regularly chat with objects in their home.
About 60% say they often have conversations with their pets.
