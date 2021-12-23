CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff

Ian Lowther, Beverage Director for Red Cow, shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Mocktail – Lavender Honeycomb

– 1/2oz lavender syrup
– 1/2oz honey syrup
– 1oz lemon juice
– 4oz soda water
– Garnish with a lemon peel

Hot Beverage – Cranberry Hot Toddy

– 1.5oz apple brandy
– 1oz cranberry Rooibos syrup
– 1/2oz lemon juice
– 4oz hot water
– Garnish with an orange peel and a cookie

Holiday Cocktail – Jingle All The Way

– 1oz tequila
– 1/3oz cherry liqueur
– 2/3oz Campari
– 2/3oz Blanc vermouth
– 5 drops mint oil