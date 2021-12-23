Ian Lowther, Beverage Director for Red Cow, shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Mocktail – Lavender Honeycomb
– 1/2oz lavender syrup
– 1/2oz honey syrup
– 1oz lemon juice
– 4oz soda water
– Garnish with a lemon peel
Hot Beverage – Cranberry Hot Toddy
– 1.5oz apple brandy
– 1oz cranberry Rooibos syrup
– 1/2oz lemon juice
– 4oz hot water
– Garnish with an orange peel and a cookie
Holiday Cocktail – Jingle All The Way
– 1oz tequila
– 1/3oz cherry liqueur
– 2/3oz Campari
– 2/3oz Blanc vermouth
– 5 drops mint oil