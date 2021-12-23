MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Part of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin is closed Thursday morning due to “icy roads and multiple crashes,” according to the Wisconsin Department of Tranportation.
WisDOT said both sides of I-94 are shut down from Highway 10 to Highway 121.
Traffic advisory: Because of icy roads and multiple crashes, EB I-94 is closed from US 10 to WIS 121 and WB I-94 is closed from WIS 121 to County HH. EB traffic is being rerouted to US 10 to US 53 to WIS 121 back to I-94. WB is following that in reverse. pic.twitter.com/aYHiaj4tE3
— WisDOT Northwest Region (@WisDOTnorthwest) December 23, 2021
Several other U.S. and state highways in the area were also closed because of ice covered roads after freezing rain moved through early Thursday.
The Wisconsin State Patrol reported icy conditions on I-94 in Jackson, Eau Claire and Dunn counties. The agency also said it is investigating “a number of crashes/run-offs” in the area.
Travelers can check current road conditions on the Wisconsin 511 website.
