By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Local TV, Road Conditions, Wisconsin Department of Transportation, Wisconsin News, Wisconsin State Patrol

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Part of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin is closed Thursday morning due to “icy roads and multiple crashes,” according to the Wisconsin Department of Tranportation.

WisDOT said both sides of I-94 are shut down from Highway 10 to Highway 121.

Several other U.S. and state highways in the area were also closed because of ice covered roads after freezing rain moved through early Thursday.

The Wisconsin State Patrol reported icy conditions on I-94 in Jackson, Eau Claire and Dunn counties. The agency also said it is investigating “a number of crashes/run-offs” in the area.

Travelers can check current road conditions on the Wisconsin 511 website.