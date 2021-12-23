CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
LITTLE CANADA, Minn. (WCCO) — A crash is causing major backups in the northeast metro.

A semi truck is overturned on Interstate 35E south in Little Canada.

Traffic is at a standstill after being condensed down to one lane.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the semi crashed into a guardrail under the Interstate 694 bridge.