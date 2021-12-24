MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Holiday travel just got more stressful. On Christmas Eve morning, hundreds of flights are being cancelled last minute across the country.

Nationwide, Delta Air Lines has canceled nearly 100 flights on one of the busiest holiday travel days of the year. About 13 of their flights coming in or going out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were canceled.

Delta says this is mainly due to problematic weather in other parts of the country and the COVID-19 Omicron variant taking out a lot of their staff.

The airline said the situation has left the airline exhausting all options, including last-minute rescheduling of flights. Delta’s full flight schedule for Friday had more than 3,000 flights.

“We apologize to our customers for the delay in their holiday travel plans,” the airline said in a statement. “Delta people are working hard to get them to where they need to be as quickly and as safely as possible on the next available flight.”

At MSP Airport, they’re mainly seeing short routes being cancelled, like flights to Rapid City and Milwaukee, as well as cross country flights to Seattle and Los Angeles.

WCCO spoke with one Delta traveler who flew into Minneapolis from Iceland. He’s been closely monitoring the situation as a snow storm is moving into his final destination, which is Jackson Hole, hoping his flight does not get added to the cancellation list.

“Everyone has to be exhausted. They are working long hours, same with healthcare workers … it’s stress upon stress. The holiday season is stressful anyway and then to have Omicron on top of that I can’t imagine what they are dealing with right now,” Justin Burr said.

A number of United flights are also being cancelled across the country as well, but so far no United flights out of MSP have been impacted. The New York Times reports more than 2,000 flights have been canceled globally.

Make sure to check your flight schedule closely, if you’re flying later today, as things could change. To see Friday’s flights and arrivals at MSP, click here.