MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Dozens of flights into and out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were canceled on Christmas day, as airlines struggle with staffing shortages due to COVID-19.
Delta, United, and other U.S. airlines canceled more than 900 flights on Christmas, after over 600 were canceled the day before. At MSP Airport, 63 flights were canceled into and out of the airport by mid-day.
So far 63 flights into and out of MSP International Airport have been cancelled so far today. Travelers I spoke with are trying to take it in stride this Christmas Day, finding alternative routes or delaying their trip. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/yyqW441yKN
— Kirsten Mitchell (@Kirsten_TV) December 25, 2021
On Christmas Eve, Delta had canceled 13 of their flights coming in and out of MSP.
The cancelations come as the Transportation Safety Administration says the number of people traveling for the holidays is expected to hit pre-pandemic levels.