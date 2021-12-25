CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV Staff
Filed Under:Holidays, Local TV, MSP Airport

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Dozens of flights into and out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport were canceled on Christmas day, as airlines struggle with staffing shortages due to COVID-19.

Delta, United, and other U.S. airlines canceled more than 900 flights on Christmas, after over 600 were canceled the day before. At MSP Airport, 63 flights were canceled into and out of the airport by mid-day.

On Christmas Eve, Delta had canceled 13 of their flights coming in and out of MSP.

The cancelations come as the Transportation Safety Administration says the number of people traveling for the holidays is expected to hit pre-pandemic levels.