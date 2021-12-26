BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — Two armed juveniles were arrested early Sunday morning in Brooklyn Park after running from police.
It started near Interstate 694 and Boone Avenue North around 12:45 a.m.
Officers from the Brooklyn Park Police Department and Minnesota State Patrol found a car that was reported stolen and followed it north.
Officers were eventually able to stop the car, but say the two occupants then jumped out and started running.
Police tracked them down and arrested them. Both of them were carrying guns.
The state patrol is now investigating.