Winter Storm:
Fresh snow is falling across much of Minnesota through Monday, accompanied by strong winds.
Latest News
'What Happened Is Inexcusable': Hennepin Co. Sheriff Hutchinson Says He Won't Resign After DWI Conviction
In his first TV interview, Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson says he won't resign, and he plans to run for re-election.
Fmr. St. Michael Mayor, 84, Fatally Struck In Driveway By Deputy Responding To Emergency
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal accident between a Wright County Sheriff’s deputy and an 84-year-old pedestrian.
Live WCCO Video
MN WEATHER: Sunday Night Storm To Drop Several Inches Of Snow By Early Monday
A winter storm is rolling across Minnesota Sunday night, bringing widespread snow accumulation, plus slick roads and patchy, blowing snow through Monday morning.
Metro Cities Declare Snow Emergencies Amid Sunday Night Storm
Twin Cities communities have begun declaring snow emergencies as a storm system hits Minnesota Sunday evening.
Minnesota Weather: Christmas Day To Usher In Cold Temps, 3 Shots Of Weekend Snow
After a big melt on Christmas Eve, some Minnesotans will have a white Christmas, and a white day after Christmas, and a white day after the day after Christmas!
Minnesota Weather: Sunshine And Warmer Temps In Twin Cities Thursday
By the afternoon hours, the Twin Cities will hit the mid-30s.
Minnesota Weather: Despite Warming Temps, Twin Cities Could Still See White Christmas
Wednesday is off to a cold and fairly quiet start, but warmer temperatures and possible snow are in the forecast.
Featured Sports
With 30-23 Loss To Rams, Vikings' Playoff Hopes Fading
Brandon Powell returned a punt 61 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to lift Los Angeles into the playoffs as the Rams pulled out a 30-23 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.
Vikings' Justin Jefferson Breaks NFL Record For Most Receiving Yards In First 2 Seasons
Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson had a record-setting rookie season, and his sophomore campaign is certainly no slump.
Vikings Place Backup QB Sean Mannion, T Rashod Hill On COVID-19 Reserve
Rookie quarterback Kellen Mond is now expected to back up Kirk Cousins on Sunday.
Jazz Top Short-Handed Timberwolves, 128-116
Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points and the Utah Jazz beat the short-handed Minnesota Timberwolves 128-116 on Thursday night.
Latest Entertainment News From ViacomCBS
'Christmas Takes Flight' Coming to CBS Sunday, December 19
'Christmas Takes Flight' features a holiday battle of wills between pilot Jenny Beckett and Matt Hansen, a number-crunching CEO who purchases Jenny’s family-owned, regional airline.
'Survivor 41' – Season Finale Recap: The Sole Survivor
Survivor 41 has come to an end. And man, I must say – what an ending it was! For the first time since season one, host Jeff Probst announced the Sole Survivor at an epic Final Tribal.
'I Used Kevin Durant's Story As A Launching Pad': Reggie Rock Bythewood On AppleTV+'s 'Swagger'
The director talks about creating a TV show inspired by NBA superstar Kevin Durant's youth basketball experience.
Surina Jindal And Melanie Chandra Talk About New Comedy Central Movie, "Hot Mess Holiday"
Surina and Melanie talk about their new holiday movie, premiering December 11th on Comedy Central.
'Survivor 41' Episode 12 Recap: Truth Kamikaze
Mickie McLeod recaps everything that went down on 'Survivor 41' episode 12.
Sabrina Spellman Makes An Appearance On The CW's Riverdale; Kiernan Shipka Reveals 'Fans Will Get Some Clarity'
Kiernan Shipka talks about her guest appearance as Sabrina Spellman in a bewitching crossover episode of Riverdale.
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 Community
COVID-19 Resources
Good Question
What Makes The Omicron Variant So Transmissible? Should We Adjust Our Safety Habits?
If it isn't already, state health leaders anticipate that the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will be the most dominant strain in Minnesota by the end of the week.
How Reliable Are At-Home COVID Tests? Are They Covered By Insurance?
Last-minute gifts aren't the only items flying off shelves. Holiday travelers are grabbing rapid COVID-19 tests before visiting loved ones.
What Do You Need To Know About Radon? Good Question
In Minnesota, an estimated 40% of homes have “dangerous” levels about 4 pCi/L. That’s compared to a nationwide rate of 7%.
CBSN Minnesota
Hennepin Co. Sheriff Hutchinson Says He Won’t Resign After DWI Conviction
December 26, 2021 at 11:11 pm
Sheriff Hutchinson gave his first post-conviction interview to WCCO’s Jennifer Mayerle.