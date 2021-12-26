MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hours before the team’s matchup with the Los Angeles Rams, the Vikings have placed backup quarterback Sean Mannion on the COVID-19 reserve list.
Rookie quarterback Kellen Mond is now expected to back up Kirk Cousins on Sunday.
Mannion has started one game with the Vikings — the season finale against the Chicago Bears in 2019.
Mond, a third-round pick from Texas A&M, has yet to play in an NFL game.
Earlier in the week, head coach Mike Zimmer was asked what the Vikings would do if they lost their top two quarterbacks to the COVID list, which has happened to other teams recently.
“I think Sean will be OK, he’s been vaccinated,” Zimmer said. “That won’t happen to us. Sean will make it.”
The 7-7 Vikings need to beat the 10-4 Rams to keep their playoff hopes alive.